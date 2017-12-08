Sad news and a new book

It is with profound sadness that The Literate Lens shares with its readership the recent passing of its founder, Sarah Coleman. Sarah passed away on December 3rd after a tenacious two-year battle with lung cancer. As followers of this blog doubtlessly recognize, the illness took her at the peak of an amazingly creative, reflective and literary life, and we are all devastated by her loss. We would like to thank you, her readers, for your patronage, comments, likes and shares over the Literate Lens’s five-year run, and invite you to continue to share your thoughts and reflections on its posts here as well as on the blog’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LiterateLens/).

We also would like to share news of the launch of The Realist, the novel to which Sarah devoted the last six years. Based on the remarkable life of the pioneering photographer Berenice Abbott, The Realist is an impeccably-researched, exquisitely-worded read that transports us from the gritty Bohemia of 1920’s Greenwich Village to the clamorous cafés of 1920s Paris to post-Depression New York City, rising from its own ashes. It is as full of Sarah’s photographic insight and incomparable wit and eloquence as is her blog, and we urge you to explore it on https://www.sarahcolemanwriter.com/ as well as on https://www.amazon.com/Realist-Novel-Berenice-Abbott/dp/1781327297.

Thank you once more for your loyalty and appreciation over the past five years. The world feels like a slightly dimmer, less eloquent place for Sarah’s loss, but we remain profoundly grateful for all she gave us in life, and the remarkable literary legacy she left behind.

